Who Is Marcee Gray? Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray's Mom Has Lengthy Rap Sheet Including Drug Use and Was Sent to Prison Last December

Marcee Gray, the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, the Georgia school shooter, has a lengthy rap sheet that includes charges of domestic violence, drug use, and fraud, which led to her being sentenced to prison last December. Colt Gray was arrested on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, after he opened fire at students and teachers, killing four.

Colt admitted to the shooting, saying "I did it", when told of his Miranda rights. His father, Colin Gray, 54, is accused of purchasing the AR-15-style rifle used by his son. He was arrested on Thursday and was slapped with multiple charges, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children.

Troubled Family Life

Public records reveal that Marcee Gray, Colt Gray's mother, has a long history of criminal activity dating back to 2007. She has recently spent time in jail, with her most recent arrest coming in April. She was also barred from contacting Colt's father, Colin, without a third-party mediator.

Marcee Gray, 43, has a criminal record spanning four Georgia counties, including charges related to drug use, domestic violence, property damage, and civil fraud claims.

On November 6, 2023, she was arrested on allegations of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and muscle relaxants, though she was only charged with vehicle fraud.

In December, Marcee pleaded guilty to using a license plate to conceal her identity, property damage, and family violence trespassing, after using a tag from a Nissan Kicks to mask her Nissan Rogue's identity.

According to AJC, Marcee, who is listed on LinkedIn as a Senior Quality Engineer at a local factory, was eligible for a Georgia law that allows certain defendants to plead guilty without a conviction.

Marcee was sentenced on December 21 to five years in prison, with the condition of paying $1,500 in restitution to an Atlanta construction company and being banned from contacting Colin.

However, Marcee served only 46 days in jail before the remainder of her sentence was converted to probation. During probation, she was required to participate in a family violence intervention program and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Criminal Mother, Criminal Family

On April 12, Marcee faced new charges related to an aggravated battery incident from November 4, where she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old woman by throwing her against a wall, taping her hands and feet, and breaking a bathroom mirror. She also faced charges of theft, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, and failure to appear.

Marcee's criminal history also includes misdemeanor traffic offenses from 2019, a speeding ticket in 2014, and earlier traffic violations from 2007.

The most severe penalty she faced was 12 months of probation and 40 hours of community service. she has been accused of civil fraud by a local Chevrolet dealership, which claims she purchased a 2018 Suburban with a $10,000 check bearing both her and Colin's names that was 'dishonored due to insufficient funds.'

The revelations come as Gray's father, Colin, 54, has been arrested by local authorities and faces charges including two counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Officials announced in a press conference that these charges are related to Colin's alleged action of "knowingly allowing" his son access to the firearm used in the shooting. Gray received the gun he used to kill four people at his Georgia high school as a Christmas gift from his father, months after the FBI had questioned them about alleged threats.

Colin Gray has told authorities that he purchased the firearm for his son as a holiday gift. He has not yet made any public statements regarding the shooting.

This was just a few months after both the teenager and his father were interviewed by local law enforcement due to online threats about a potential school shooting made on the gaming social-media platform Discord, according to investigators.

The teen was questioned after the sheriff received a tip from the FBI that Gray, then 13, might have threatened to carry out a school shooting. The threat was made on Discord, which is popular among gamers, according to the sheriff's office report.

The FBI's tip linked the threat to a Discord account associated with an email address connected to Colt Gray. However, the boy claimed "he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner," according to the investigator's report.

The interview transcript quotes the teen as saying: "I promise I would never say something where ..." with the rest of that denial listed as inaudible.

The investigator noted that no arrests were made due to "inconsistent information" on the Discord account. The account had profile details in Russian and a digital footprint suggesting it had been accessed from various locations in Georgia as well as Buffalo, New York.