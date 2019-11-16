Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, arrived just a few days ago but users already want their money back. The video-on-demand service was off to a flying start, registering more than 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of its launch on Tuesday.

However, some users already want to cancel their subscription to the service that gives subscribers access to a variety of movies and TV shows from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, as well as Disney+ original content.

Missing features

Google Search Trends for the terms "Cancel Disney Plus" and "Cancel Netflix" over the last seven days revealed a frenzy of searches made by users to cancel their Disney+ subscription. Some Reddit users have also started a thread titled, "How Do You Cancel Disney+?" on the website while others have taken to Twitter to express their anger over missing features on the streaming platform.

"How is is there not a feature to track your watching progress for seasons and movies?" wrote one user. "Not even a resume option to pick up where you left off. I can't tell what episodes have been watched or not. Better get to work." Check out some of the tweets below:

The "continue watching" feature is a standard on streaming platforms and allows users to seamlessly continue from where they stopped watching an episode or movie. This is a tedious task on Disney+, where users have to search for the title they were watching. For instance, if you're binge-watching a TV show, the platform will not show you which episode you viewed last, meaning that subscribers would need to keep track of it themselves.

Not enough content?

LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield noted that a majority of Disney+ users are subscribers who have transitioned from Netflix and Google Trends of searches comparing Disney+ to Netflix is further evidence. However, Greenfield believes the Disney-owned streaming service's inability to churn out new content could be the reason why its users want to opt-out.

He added that app is working just fine despite experiencing teething problems in the form of some technical glitches at launch. While Disney gives users access to a lot of high-profile franchises, it does not size up to the endless library of content that is available on Netflix.

According to Greenfield, another culprit could be that the streaming service's adult subscribers have nothing new to watch except old movies when you compare it with other streaming platforms like Netflix, or the newly launched Apple TV+, which feature more content for grown-ups than their Disney-owned equivalent.

These are some of the things that Disney+ needs to work on if it wants to go head-to-head with the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ in the ongoing streaming wars.

How to cancel your Disney+ account?

If you're among those who signed up for the streaming service but have become frustrated with it due to the missing "continue watching" feature or if you feel there's just not enough content to warrant a $7 monthly subscription fee. Follow the steps mentioned below: