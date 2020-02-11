A man who lost one of his AirPods Pro earbuds and bought a replacement thinking it was lost forever a week later, was pleasantly surprised to find it in a bag of chips that he was enjoying.

Will Sigmon took to Twitter after he found the missing right AirPods Pro earbud in a bag of "Flamin' Hot" dill pickle flavored chips. He wrote in his tweet: "Welp. Found my missing R AirPod Pro from last week... after i bought a replacement.. You can't make this up. I literally thought I'd never see it again (sic)."

The proof

Sigmon even tweeted pictures of the bag of chips, and it can be clearly seen that the white AirPods earbud is poking out from the rest of the spiced chips. And just to make sure that he wasn't fooling us, Sigmon even posted a "proof" of his collection of three AirPods Pro earbuds.

Cost of AirPods Pro replacement

He must have shelled out at least $89 for the replacement earbud. FYI, an AirPods Pro replacement costs $89 per earbud at any Apple authorized service provider or Apple Store.

Apple's Find My app

Sigmon could have spared himself of the effort of buying the replacement had he known that he could use the "Find My" app on his iPhone to locate his lost AirPods earbud. But, Sigmon says that he had thought that the feature only worked for the AirPods case, and by the time he realized that it actually worked for individual earbuds too, his missing earbud had run out of battery.

How to locate you lost AirPods using Find My app

You will first need to open the Find My app on your iPhone, then sign in with your Apple ID and password if you haven't already. Select the devices tab and then choose your AirPods in the list that shows your devices. You will see the location under each of the devices, and if your AirPods are separated from each other, you will see only one location at a time on the map.

Play Sound

You can also get the AirPods to play a sound if they are near any of your Apple devices and connected to Bluetooth. Your AirPods will play a sound that gets gradually louder for two minutes or until you tell them to stop. For this you will need to open the Find My app, select the devices tab, choose your AirPods from the list and then tap on "Play Sound."

So, the next time you end up losing your AirPods, you can locate your lost AirPods by using either iCloud.com of the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch and get to play a sound through them.