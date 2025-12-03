Man Who Killed Gay Ole Miss Student to Cover Up Sexual Affair, Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

A Mississippi man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison after being convicted of murdering a university student to allegedly cover up a sexual relationship.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther handed down the sentence to Timothy Herrington, who pleaded guilty a day earlier to second-degree murder and evidence-tampering charges, The Oxford Eagle reported.

Herrington's plea came just as his trial was about to get underway for the murder of Jimmie "Jay" Lee, a gay University of Mississippi, or "Ole Miss," student who disappeared in 2022. As part of the plea deal, Herrington's capital murder charged was reduced to second-degree murder.

Herrington Wasn't Openly Gay, Killed Lee to Cover Up Their Sexual Relationship

Herrington was sentenced to 40 years with 10 years suspended, meaning he will serve 30 years, for second-degree murder. He received another 10 years for tampering. The sentences will run consecutively for 40 years total, and he will be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision.

According to prosecutors, Herrington, 25, and Lee, 20, were in a sexual relationship. They alleged Herrington, who was not openly gay, killed Lee to keep their relationship a secret. He was arrested two weeks after Lee went missing and also admitted to police about their sexual relationship after denying it initially.

Herrington Googled 'How Long Does it Take to Strangle Someone?" Before Meeting Lee

An earlier trial resulted in a non-unanimous verdict for Herrington and he was about to be retried. Prosecutors said during his previous trial that Lee visited Herrington early in the morning on the date of his disappearance, the station reported. Before their meeting, Herrington allegedly Googled "How long does it take to strangle someone?"

The final text message from Lee's phone was sent to a social media account belonging to Herrington on the morning of his disappearance from a spot near Herrington's apartment, law enforcement testified. Accounts belonging to Herrington and Lee had previously exchanged sexually explicit messages, they said.

Other evidence presented by prosecutors included a video of Herrington driving Lee's car to an apartment complex where he abandoned the vehicle, the station reported. But the judge declared a mistrial after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict because Lee's body was still missing, according to the station.

However, a couple of months later, in February this year, deer hunters stumbled upon Lee's skeletal remains. The remains were found in a wooded area in Carroll County. Herrington is from neighboring Grenada County. After Lee's disappearance, Herrington was seen picking up a shovel and wheelbarrow at his parents' house, authorities said.