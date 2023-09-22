Man Suspected of Murdering Chicago Couple, Their 2 kids and Dogs Shot Dead by Police

A man accused of murdering his spouse, their two young children, and three dogs in their suburban Chicago home died from a gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday during a police pursuit. The suspect, Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, was attempting to evade law enforcement officers in Catoosa, an Oklahoma City located 650 miles away from the scene of the brutal murder that occurred three days earlier.

Accompanying him was an unnamed missing female. Both were discovered with gunshot wounds, with Huey succumbing to his injuries while the woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, as reported by the Romeoville Police Department.

This grim event unfolded after the bodies of Alberto Rolon (38), mother Zoraida Bartolomei (32), and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, were discovered during a welfare check on Sunday night. Additionally, the family's three pets had also been fatally shot. Authorities have emphasized that this was not a random act of violence.

Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne revealed, "Evidence has shown us a connection between our suspects and the victims, as well as possible motives," during a press conference. While police did not offer theories on what may have led to these tragic killings, they assured the public that a substantial amount of physical evidence was being examined. The family of four is believed to have been killed between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday, leaving the local community shocked at the absence of any reported gunshots during that time.

Concerns arose when one of the victims failed to show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday and did not respond to messages, prompting family members to contact the police. Following their identification on that fateful evening, law enforcement issued a statewide bulletin containing descriptions of Huey and the unidentified woman, along with details about their vehicle.

The woman was reported missing by her family on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, Catoosa police spotted Huey's vehicle on Wednesday morning and attempted to stop him. However, Huey managed to elude the officers and ended up crashing his vehicle, resulting in a fiery blaze, as reported by the Romeoville police. During the incident, officers at the scene heard two noises resembling gunshots, although it remains unclear who discharged the firearm.

Authorities have stated that there is no reason to suspect additional individuals involved in the case, and they are committed to continuing the investigation, considering it their "top priority."

The unfortunate family had only recently moved into their Romeoville home in April. Both children attended RC Hill Elementary School, a fact noted by Valley View School District Superintendent Rachel Kinder in a message to the community. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the grieving family, emphasizing their hardworking nature and the profound loss that has forever altered their lives.