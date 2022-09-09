Man Struck On Hydrogen Balloon For 48 Hours; Travels 200 Miles Alone

A man got stuck in hydrogen balloon for 48 hours and was left clueless as he travelled 200 miles alone. The man who is identified only by his surname 'Hu' was in the balloon for 48 hours in China.

Hu and his partner lost control in a forest park in Heilongjiang province in north-east China as the balloon set off on a 200-mile journey.

While the other person jumped safely to the ground, a search was immediately begun for Hu who remained in the balloon, reported Daily Star.

When rescuers were told about Hu's incident, they were not aware of which direction they should look. Somehow they became successful in contacting Hu as his phone came into the network.

More to follow