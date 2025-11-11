Man Shot and Killed by Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend After He Broke into Her Home in The Woodlands

A man was fatally shot after he allegedly broke into the home of his former girlfriend in The Woodlands armed with a weapon late Monday night, officials say.

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, the man, who had not been identified as of Tuesday morning, was shot and killed by the woman's current boyfriend following an exchange of gunfire, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The surviving man was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition. His identity has also not yet been released.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they learned that the deceased man had allegedly been sending threatening text messages to the woman and her new boyfriend.

The situation escalated when the man broke into the woman's apartment armed with a pistol and a shotgun, resulting in a shootout between him and the surviving man, authorities said.

The shooting was under investigation by the sheriff's office Tuesday, and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office arrived on scene and began its investigation. This case would be referred to the Grand Jury once the investigation is complete, according to the sheriff's office.