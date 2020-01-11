A 21-year-old man told the police that he was trying to help an elderly woman when his pants fell off and he assaulted her in Queens. The beloved 'cat lady' of the neighbourhood was 92-year-old and was found on the ground near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill at about midnight on Monday. The man allegedly was helping her when he claimed in the court that his pants fell off and his genitals came in contact with the lady.

Maria Fuertes was found on the ground with her skirt up to her hips with a broken spine, rib fractures and bruising on her chest and neck. Reeaz Khan admitted to raising her skirt before suffering 'uncontrollable urges' to assault her.

Unbelievable claims by the suspect

According to the statement given by Khan to the detectives, he said that he fell down and his belt broke which prompted the assault. Sources recounted to news media that Khan suffered uncontrollable urges which he acted on this time. The old woman lay in 32 degrees while waiting for help to arrive after Khan attacked her. She was found with several injuries. The defence attorney requested that Khan be placed under protective custody while he is in prison.

The police received a call on Monday around midnight about Fuertes and she was found unresponsive near her home in Richmond Hill. Khan is being charged with murder and sexual assault for the death and abuse of the woman.

Deputy Chief of Detective Bureau Queens South Joseph Kenny said earlier Friday that there was some kind of contact between the two, which resulted in the fall. They landed behind a car. The CCTV footage found by the police indicated that Fuertes falling behind the car with Khan attacking her.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the victim was found with her clothes raised till her hips and in a state of near-death. This was deemed as a brutal act of violence by the prosecution. Khan is being held with no bond and will be coming to court again on January 15.