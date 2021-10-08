Man Plunges 100-Ft from Nine-Story Building, Falls on BMW Roof before Walking out with Just Broken Arm [VIDEO]

A New Jersey plunged nine stories from a high rise, landed on a BMW and miraculously survived as bystanders watched him crawl out bloodied, according to authorities and eyewitnesses. The incident happened on Wednesday morning when bystanders on a street Jersey City street saw the man crushing through the roof of a black Beemer 330i, according to the New York Post.

The video of the incident has since gone viral. The man, however, suffered a broken arm but crawled out safe from the damaged BMW, according to an onlooker. It is not known what the man was doing in the building as he has refused to cooperate with the authorities and hasn't yet given his name.

Miraculous Escape

Photos and videos captured by the onlookers show the bloodied man crawling out of the BMW on Wednesday around 10:20 am, with his right arm dangling at his side. Still unable to understand, he then asks, "What happened?" onlooker Christina Smith, 21, told the NY Post.

"I heard a big boom and I didn't think it was a person at first," Smith told the outlet. Footage shows the man lying on the floor with blood splattered over his ripped gray jacket, with his face mask still hanging onto his ear despite the fall.

"I was like, 'Oh my God!' I was shocked. It was like being in a movie," said Smith, who was going to a nearby McDonald's. "He was like, 'What happened?' And was like, You fell," she said.

"I was thinking, thank God, it probably helped that he had a fluffy jacket on," she said. According to Smith, the fluffy coat may have acted as a shield and helped him from getting deeper wounds.

Lucky or Unlucky

"He fell into the car through the sunroof, then climbed out of the car and fell on the ground. He was trying to get up but people were trying to get him to stay down â€”'You don't know how hurt you are,'" said Mark Bordeaux, 50, who works in the building and saw the aftermath of the jump.

The man was screaming in pain and first help arrived from Smith, who called 911. Meanwhile, other bystanders as well as Smith continued to take photos and videos of the crash. He was then taken to a hospital and is receiving treatment. According to the authorities, he fell at least 100 feet.

Although police are investigating, the incident doesn't involve suspicious circumstances, said Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione. The man remains in critical condition.

That said, it is not known how he entered the high-rise and what he was doing there. Wallace-Scalcione said that the man jumped from the window of a ninth floor apartment. However, it is not known if he was attempting suicide.

Also, it is not known who is the owner of the apartment from where he jumped as the man neither stays there nor does he work in that building. It was unclear why he was there, workers and witnesses said. He has refused to give cops his name and was not being cooperative as of Thursday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the case.