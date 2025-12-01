Man Mauled to Death by Lioness After He Jumped into the Animal's Enclosure at Brazilian Zoo [VIDEO]

A man lost his life after scaling a 20-foot-wall to enter a lion's enclosure at Parque Arruda Câmara, also known as Bica, in João Pessoa, Brazil, on Sunday morning.

The man, believed to be struggling with mental health issues, used a tree branch to enter the enclosure, where he was immediately attacked by a lioness named Leona.

Video footage of the disturbing incident was widely circulated on social media. The clip showed horrified visitors watching in disbelief as the lioness attacked the man, dragging him off the tree as he entered the enclosure.

In a statement, the city hall said that security teams tried to prevent the act, but the man acted quickly to access the prohibited area. As a result, the park was immediately closed so that security procedures could be carried out and the body removed.

The park stated that the enclosure complies with the regulations of IBAMA (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) , which establishes how the area should be constructed to ensure the safety of the population, professionals, and animals.

According to the professional, the safety measures at the site exceed what is required. The site has safety measures exceeded by more than 2 meters and has a negative edge of 1.5 meters.

The City Hall of João Pessoa (PB) clarifies that, despite all the existing security measures and compliance with technical standards, the man's trespassing was persistent, culminating in the regrettable episode.

Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident and is cooperating with the relevant authorities. The João Pessoa City Hall has also expressed its condolences to the victim's family.

The zoo reported that it will remain closed to visitors until the end of investigations and official procedures. Leona, the lioness, will not be euthanized and is under continuous monitoring due to the stress caused by the event. Veterinarians and animal handlers are providing care to ensure her physical and emotional well-being as the investigation continues.