Man Kills Parents Who Adopted His 7-Year-Old Biological Daughter Over Custody Dispute

An apparent custody dispute turned deadly when a man allegedly drove across the state and fatally shot the couple who had adopted his seven-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Norman Lee Johnson, 42, is charged with murder in the killings of Christopher Lopez, 52, and his wife, Trinette Lopez, 52, who were found shot to death on January 12 inside their home in Katy - a small town located in the western reaches of Harris County, some 30 miles due west of Houston.

Motive Stemmed from Ongoing Custodial Conflicts Involving Johnson's 7-Year-Old Daughter

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators believe the motive stemmed from ongoing custody conflicts involving the little girl, who is the biological child of Johnson. Johnson is also a cousin of Trinette Lopez, according to family members.

On Jan. 12, just after 6 a.m., one of the couple's adult children called 911 to report that his parents had been shot. When deputies arrive on scene they found Christopher Lopez in the main living area with a gunshot wound to the face and Trinette Lopez near the kitchen. She had been shot twice in the head and had a gunshot wound to her left hand. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also inside were two adults in their 20s and a 7-year-old girl, who were asleep when the shooting took place. All three were unharmed and were the children of the victims. There were no signs of forced entry into the suburban home and no weapon was recovered from the scene.

Johnson Previously Charged for Threatening to Kill, Harassing the Family After Being Denied Access to His Daughter

On Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced in a social media post that Johnson had been arrested in Round Rock and charged in the case. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and is expected to be transferred to Harris County.

Investigators believe Johnson drove from Round Rock, where he lived, to Katy, about two-and-a-half hours by car, to carry out the killings. There was a history of dispute between the suspect and the victims, according to officials, who said Johnson had a prior criminal case involving the couple.

In October 2024, he was charged with harassment after allegedly threatening the family. According to court records from that case, Johnson threatened to kill Christopher Lopez and another family member after being denied access to his daughter without going through child protective services.

The threatened family member then told authorities that Johnson had a violent criminal history and that another law enforcement agency had recently responded to a home after Johnson allegedly assaulted that relative.