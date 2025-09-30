Man Kills Lover, Her Baby and Her Husband in Reading After She Refused to Leave Her Husband

A man killed a woman and her baby boy after she refused to leave her husband to be with him and then killed her husband in Reading, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Jose Rodriguez, 61, was charged with three counts of murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses in the deaths of Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 31, Junior Cabrera-Colon, 31, and their 1-year-old son Jeyden Junior Peguero.

Rodriguez was in an Intimate Relationship with Peguero-Mancebo

Rodriguez had an intimate relationship with Peguero-Mancebo and was a co-signer on her lease at her apartment complex in Reading, Pennsylvania, officials revealed.

On Sept. 12, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., Rodriguez picked up Peguero-Mancebo and her 1-year-old son Jeyden along the 100 block of North 5th Street in Reading, according to investigators. Rodriguez intended to drive to the area of East Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township, Pennsylvania, and kill Peguero-Mancebo because she wouldn't leave her husband to be with him, officials said.

Rodriguez Shot Peguero-Mancebo in the Head, Threw the Baby in a Lake, Before Fatally Shooting the Husband

Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed Peguero-Mancebo in the back of the head. He then drove her baby, Jeyden Peguero, down the street, and threw him into a lake, according to investigators.

A day later, on Sept. 13, Rodriguez got into an altercation with Peguero-Mancebo's husband, Junior Cabrera-Colon, on the 1500 block of Pear Street in Reading. During the fight, Rodriguez shot and killed Cabrera-Colon, investigators said.

Later on Sept. 13, around 6:30 a.m., Reading Police officers who were patrolling the area found Cabrera-Colon's body in a wooded area near the basketball courts of Baer Park along River Road in Reading. At the same time, police were searching for Peguero-Mancebo and Jeyden Peguero after they were reported missing.

Rodriguez Claimed He Killed Junior Cabrera-Colon in Self-Defense

After police reviewed surveillance video showing Rodriguez's vehicle near the area where Cabrera-Colon's body was found, Rodriguez was taken into custody on Sept. 18, according to the criminal complaint.

Rodriguez confessed to killing Cabrera-Colon, according to officials. Rodriguez initially told investigators that he shot Cabrera-Colon in self-defense. Officials said they have not confirmed this however and are still investigating.

"Rodriguez told police that during this altercation, a gun was knocked out of Cabrera's hand and Rodriguez picked up the gun and fired one shot at Cabrera, hitting him in the back of the head," Adams said. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses in Cabrera-Colon's death.

Rodriguez Admitted to Killing Peguero-Mancebo and Her Baby Because She Wouldn't Leave Her Husband and was 'Constantly Taking His Money'

A day later, on Sept. 19, around 8:15 p.m., police found Peguero-Mancebo's body in the area of East Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township. Then on Sept. 20, at 11:57 a.m., police found her son's body about 150 yards west from where his mother was found. Officials said the baby was partially submerged in thick mud and water about 10 to 15 feet from the shoreline. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m. that day.

Police then once again interviewed Rodriguez, who was already in custody at the Berks County Prison. During the interview, Rodriguez allegedly admitted to killing Peguero-Mancebo and her son because she wouldn't leave her husband to be with him and he was also angry "because she was constantly taking his money," according to the criminal complaint.

Rodriguez later showed detectives where he had placed Peguero-Mancebo's purse and cellphone as well as the gun he used to shoot and kill her, according to the criminal complaint. Then on Sept. 29, Rodriguez was charged with the murders of Peguero-Mancebo and Jeyden Peguero. He remains in custody at the Berks County Prison.

Officials said they may pursue the death penalty against Rodriguez but they have not yet made a decision on that. They also said Rodriguez had no criminal record prior to his arrest.