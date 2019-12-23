A Utah man has added some tech to his body that allows him to unlock his Tesla and perform many other functions just by waving the palm of his hand.

Ben Workman now belongs to a small demographic of people across the globe who have cybernetic implants installed in their body. In simple words, cybernetic implants are different kinds of computer chips installed under the layer of your skin that lets you do a variety of things.

How do the implants help?

As reported by FOX 13, Workman has four chips implanted under his skin which he can use not only to unlock the doors of his Tesla but also unlock the doors at his workplace, log in or out of his computer and share contact information. The implants use the same NFC technology that enabled one-touch payment systems like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Workman also had a magnet implanted in his left hand just for "fun." "Which is literally just a magnet. It doesn't have any interesting functionality besides magic tricks and fun stuff," Workman noted



How did he get them installed?

This might have you wondering what exactly would inspire someone to do something like this but Workman says he wanted to experiment and did it out of curiosity. However, getting the chips implanted into his hands wasn't as simple as he thought it would be. Workman couldn't convince his doctor or a piercing studio to help him out so he turned to a family member to do the needful.

"On the first two, I actually didn't have anyone. I tried going to a veterinarian, a doctor, a piercing studio, no one would do it," said Workman. "They come in syringes... to get them in, just place them under the skin and pop the tags out."

However, the Tesla key implant needed a bit more work so Workman managed to convince a piercing studio to insert the chip, although they weren't too keen on the idea.

What plans to do next?

There's no telling if Workman got the implants done as a practical joke or for practicality, but he says he's excited to see what else he can do with them in the future and already has plans to install a chip in his hand that allows him to pay for goods and services without a credit card or phone.