Man Hid in Ex's Closet to Surprise Her with Flowers, Fatally Shot Her New Boyfriend After They Returned to Her Converse Home Together

A 23-year-old man in Texas is accused of hiding in his ex-girlfriend's home while she was out and then killing her new boyfriend when the couple returned to her residence.

Shiateek De-Shean Wilson was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count of murder over the killing of 35-year-old Noel Denzel Miller, court records show.

Miller was Shot by Wilson After He Returned Home with the Former's Girlfriend After a Night Out

In the early morning hours on Sunday, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 7300 block of Roveen Trail in Converse - about 265 miles southwest of Dallas.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders located Miller lying on a bed in an upstairs room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The girlfriend, who has not been identified, told investigators that she and Miller had gone out that evening and returned at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. While the woman went to the bathroom to take a shower, Miller reportedly went to the laundry room to retrieve some clothes.

Moments later, the woman said she was startled by the sound of multiple gunshots. She ran to the bedroom and found an injured Miller on the bed. In the doorway, she saw Wilson, whom she identified as her ex-boyfriend, holding a black handgun.

Wilson Told the Woman to Stop 'Playing Games With Him' Before Fleeing the Crime Scene, Told Her Not to 'Tell on Him'

Wilson reportedly said something about the woman "playing games with him," before taking off downstairs with her cellphone. As the woman pleaded for Wilson to return the phone so she could call 911, he allegedly threw her phone back upstairs and "told her 'not to tell on him,'" Wilson then fled the home on foot.

The woman said her ex likely fled to a friend's house in the 800 block of Chesnut Manor, about a mile away from her home. Authorities located him at the address and took him into custody.



Wilson Claims He Shot Miller in Self-Defense

In an interview with detectives, Wilson allegedly admitted to shooting Miller, but claimed it was in self-defense, claiming Miller pointed a gun at him.

According to the report, Wilson said he got to his ex-girlfriend's house at about 1 a.m., planning to "surprise" her with gifts of flowers, money, and cocaine. When he found she wasn't home, he said he snuck in and hid in the closet to await her arrival. When she got home with Miller, Wilson said he tried to sneak back out of the home, but claimed Miller spotted him and pulled out a gun.

"[Wilson] stated that he only fired his weapon at [Miller] because [Miller] had pointed a gun at him, claiming he shot [Miller] in self-defense," the affidavit reportedly states.

As he fled the scene, Wilson said he jumped over multiple fences and discarded the weapon. Inside the home, investigators said they found multiple fired cartridge casings and what appeared to be bullet holes.

Wilson is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on $300,000 bond, records show. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to make his next court appearance.