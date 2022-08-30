Man Gets Nearly 3 Year Prison Sentence After He Farted In Police Officer's Face

A man has been sentenced to 34 months in prison after he farted in officer's face. Matthew Hapgood farted on a cop's face when he was being arrested for shoplifting.

He stole beer and cider worth Rs 3086 and also robbed vape products from a garage. When police arrested Hapgood on March 21, he 'broke wind in the officer's face during the course of that arrest', Oxford Crown Court heard.

Hapgood Broke Wind In The Officer's Face

On Friday, he was jailed for 34 months by Judge Ian Pringle QC having pleaded guilty to robbery, shoplifting, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage, according to Daily Star.

Highlighting that Hapgood has a lengthy history of crimes; Justice Pringle said that no less than 31 previous convictions for 83 offences. "All really to do with a drug or alcohol addiction which has been with you for most of your adult life."

Long-Term Addiction in Relation to Substances

Hapgood has been the sufferer of "long-term addiction in relation to substances" which were the ultimate cause of his problems, according to Ronan McCann, who was defending his client in the court.

Hapgood had made repeated trips in-and-out of the Tesco in Cholsey on March 21, making off with almost Â£33-worth of beer and cider. Two members of staff at the shop saw him with a large knife, which they described as '18 inches long'. When they went to confront him, he told them to 'f*** off', according to prosecutor Edward Culver, reported Oxford Mail.

Later, he piled his pockets full of vape products as well as vape fuel' when he went to the Esso garage on Station Road, Wallingford.

Culver also highlighted that Hapgood broke wind in the officer's face at the time of his arrest, but there was no explanation why the cop's face was within the range of the thief.

