Man Found Mauled to Death at Arkansas Campsite After Sending Photos of Bear to Family

A 60-year-old man from Missouri was found dead several yards away from an Arkansas campsite two days after he sent pictures of a bear he spotted nearby.

The man was camping at Sam's Throne, in the Ozark National Forest near Mt Judea, Arkansas, when he spotted what authorities believe to have been a young male bear near his campsite.

The man sent photos of the animal sighting back to his family and continued his camping trip. However, on October 2, the man's son called police after they failed to hear from his father for "a couple of days," according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

'Evidence of a Struggle and Injury' Found at Campsite Along with 'Drag Marks'

A deputy was sent to look for the camper and found "evidence of a struggle and injury" at his campsite, along with "drag marks leading from the campground into the woods." The camper was found deceased several yards away from his campsite, according to deputies.

"Until the Arkansas Crime Lab completes the autopsy, we can't 100% say it was a bear, but everything strongly indicates it," Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

He told the paper that the tragic incident was "highly unusual" and said that deputies are searching for the bear to "test it for anything that may have led to the encounter." Wheeler cautioned locals not to go out hunting for the bear.

"I don't want this to become open season on any bear that someone may see, as most bears fear humans and run away," he said. He advised that anyone who sees a bear should avoid the animal.

The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed. Wheeler said that the sheriff's office is still in the "very early" stages of the investigation.

Second Fatal Bear Attack in Arkansas Over the Past Month

The incident marks the second fatal bear encounter in the last four weeks. On September 3, Vernon Patton, 72, was mauled by a bear in an unprovoked attack in Franklin County. He succumbed to his injuries less than two weeks later, on September 15. In the past 25 years, there have been no fatal bear attacks recorded.

Bear attacks are typically extremely rare and generally result from a bear feeling that its food, its cubs, or itself is threatened, according to the National Parks Service.