Man Fatally Stabs Teen, Injures Her Twin Sister After Rejecting His Advances at Brooklyn Deli

A Brooklyn teen was fatally stabbed and her twin sister wounded after rejecting a drunk man's advances outside a deli early Sunday morning, according to police and family members.

As reported by the New York Daily News, Samyia Spain and her twin sister, both 19, were attacked around 2:20 a.m. at Natural Plus deli on Fourth Ave. and St. Marks Place in Park Slope.

Witness Reported Suspect Hitting on Samyia Before She Told Him to Leave Her Alone

Samyia, her sister and their cousin had gone to the deli to get food, and the suspect was reportedly coming from a club down the street.

A witness told the victims' grandfather that the women were in the shop when a man approached Samyia and started hitting on her. "She says, 'I don't want to be bothered with you,'" the grandfather, Alphonso Goodson, told the Daily News. "Leave me alone."

When the store owner kicked the man out of the deli and locked the door, he became agitated and hostile, according to Goodson. "He started kicking on the door, started banging on the door," he said.

Moments later, he walked away, so they unlocked the door but as soon as they opened the door, the man ran inside and started attacking the girls.

Samyia was stabbed in the chest and neck, cops said. Medics took her to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her sister was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with a stab wound to the arm.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Woman Shot to Death by Her Ex-Girlfriend at Same Deli Three Years Ago

The teens were stabbed at the same deli where a woman was shot to death execution-style by her long-time ex-girlfriend three years ago. Nichelle Thomas, 52, was shot in the back of the head in broad daylight by her ex Latisha Bell on April 21, 2021. Bell, who was convicted at trial of murder and other charges last month, remains locked up without bail as she awaits sentencing.