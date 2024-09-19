Man Fatally Stabbed Himself While Trying to Separate Frozen Burgers with Knife

A man died after he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to separate two frozen burgers with a knife, an inquest has heard.

Barry Griffiths, 57, is believed to have sustained a fatal wound to his stomach while parting the frozen-hard burgers using the knife.

Griffiths Found Dead After Several Days as He Lived Alone

The inquest heard he lived by himself and was dead for several days before being discovered with a trail of blood around his kitchen, hallway and bedroom. Mr Griffiths was found in his flat in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, and a post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of the stab wound.

His body was found in July last year after concerns were raised that he hadn't been seen for more than a week. Mr Griffiths, who was described as a "very private man", was found on his bed at his supported living accommodation, fully clothed and with blood on his swollen stomach.

Freezer Left Open, Wound at Height of Work Surface Led Investigators to Believe Griffiths Stabbed Himself While Separating the Burgers

Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees revealed that the bottom drawer of the freezer was left open. "On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge-freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel, Rees noted.

"The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface. My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife."

Coroner: Griffiths Had Restricted Use of One Arm Due to a Stroke

Det Sgt Stephen Vaughan said that he was satisfied that it was not a suicide but "more of an unexplained death" and that there was no indication of an assault or any kind of foul play.

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Jones gave the cause of death as blood loss through sharp force injury. Statements, house-to-house enquiries, and checks on Mr Griffiths's finances and digital devices were made, which ruled out any third-party involvement.

Insp Rees said that the tip of a kitchen knife, which was marked with a substance turned out to be Mr Griffiths's blood.

Patricia Morgan, the coroner, concluded that Mr Griffiths, who had restricted use of one arm following a stroke, most likely died from an accident while preparing frozen food for cooking.