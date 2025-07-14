Man Dies in Freak Accident After Helicopter Strikes Bird, Causing it to Ricochet into Cabin and Fatally Hit Passenger

A man has died after a helicopter he was travelling in collided with a bird, during a flight in Australia's Northern Territory.

The incident took place over Northern Territory's remote north-east Arnhem Land. Emergency services received reports about 2pm Monday that a helicopter carrying two occupants had made an emergency landing at the Lake Evella airstrip in Gapuwiyak after the aircraft struck a bird, as reported by ABC News.

"The impact allegedly caused the bird to fatally strike a 54-year-old male passenger," an NT Police statement said. "The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely and was uninjured." The bird reportedly ricocheted off the blades of the chopper, causing the bird to crash through the cabin of the helicopter and fatally hit the passenger.

Northern Territory police officers and St John Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and declared the 54-year-old man dead.

Police are investigating the "fatal helicopter incident" and will prepare a report for the coroner. The statement said NT WorkSafe and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau had been notified.