Man Dies After Being Hit by Roller Coaster While Trying to Retrieve Keys from Restricted Area of Ohio Theme Park

An amusement park guest died of injuries sustained after being struck by a high-speed roller coaster last week, according to authorities.

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, Ohio, was struck by the Banshee roller coaster at the Kings Island amusement park in Mason last Wednesday. The park is located around 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Nelson was Looking for His Keys Under the Ride When He was Hit by the Coaster

Nelson appeared to have entered a restricted area under the ride while looking for the keys he dropped while riding the Banshee, an inverted roller coaster where the train dangles from the track.

He was found with a "critical injury" on the ground and was rushed to West Chester Hospital before being flown in a medical helicopter to UC Medical Center, police said. Ohio officials announced on Monday that Nelson had succumbed to his injuries at UC Medical Center on June 21.

Kings Island Releases Statement

Kings Island released a statement following Nelson's death. A spokesperson for the theme park said they were deeply saddened to learn of Nelson's death. "Our continued prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time," the theme park said.

According to the park's website, the Banshee is the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster and reaches speeds of 68 mph (109 kph). The roller coaster was shut down after the incident but was reopened on Saturday.