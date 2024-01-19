Man Detained With Severed Hand in Pocket, Suspected to be Linked to Murdered Colorado Woman

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the community, Solomon Martinez, a 26-year-old security guard, was taken into custody at his workplace on suspicion of committing a heinous crime—the first-degree murder of a woman.

The grim discovery of the woman's lifeless body in a local creek on January 10 heightened the gravity of the situation. Adding to the macabre nature of the case, police found Martinez in possession of a severed hand at the time of his arrest, intensifying the police investigation.

According to details disclosed in Martinez's arrest affidavit, a plastic bag containing the severed hand was found meticulously stowed away in the chest pocket of his jacket. Law enforcement strongly believes that the gruesome appendage is linked to the deceased woman, deepening the mystery surrounding this tragic incident.

In the face of this shocking evidence, Martinez maintains his innocence, asserting that the hand had been in his jacket for a period of two days. However, an unidentified witness, described as a friend of Martinez's roommate, provided a chilling narrative to the police, further complicating the unfolding investigation.

This witness alleges that Martinez drove to Fountain Creek and, in a deeply disturbing act, was observed dragging what appeared to be the lifeless body of a woman down to the creek bed. This eyewitness account introduces a troubling layer to the ongoing probe, leaving authorities and the community grappling with the unsettling details.

Currently, Martinez is being represented by legal counsel from the state public defender's office. As is customary, the office refrains from commenting on active cases. The unfolding details of this alleged murder continue to captivate and disturb the local community, creating an atmosphere of heightened awareness and concern.