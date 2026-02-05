Man Convicted of Killing Wife, Her Lover at Palm Desert Hotel After She Told Him She Wanted a Divorce

A 36-year-old man who ambushed his wife and her lover in the parking lot of a Palm Desert hotel, stabbing them both to death, has been convicted of murder.

Kenny Wu was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder over the slayings of his wife Yaying "YaYa" Wu and her lover Jesus Sanchez in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies responded to the SpringHill Suites hotel on July 15, 2022, over reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies also located Kenny Wu nearby with self-inflicted injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment, and he was later transported to jail.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed Wu carried out the killings after his wife told him she wanted a divorce. The prosecution also detailed evidence of "stalking, domestic violence, infidelity, and ongoing marital issues leading up to the fatal confrontation."

According to a courtroom report from the City News Service, Kenny Wu's defense attorney John Dolan told jurors his client learned of his wife's infidelity a few months before the murders. The husband initially tried to forgive his wife, but his jealousy grew out of control when she continued the relationship, Dolan reportedly said.

On the day of the killings, Kenny Wu learned his wife and Sanchez had a rendezvous planned at the SpringHill Suites hotel. He waited for his wife and Sanchez to show up and when they did, he attacked them in a fit of rage. "The rage just exploded," Dolan told jurors. He attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times.

Prosecutors said Kenny Wu needed to be held accountable for his actions and the jury agreed. He will be sentenced on April 17.