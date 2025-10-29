Man Convicted of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend at Sanford Park After She Refused to Get an Abortion

A Seminole County jury on Monday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, who prosecutors said was killed after refusing to have an abortion.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before convicting Donovan Faison of first-degree murder in the 2022 killing of his pregnant girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo. The shooting took place at a park in Sanford, which is about 25 miles north of Orlando. Faison was arrested in 2023, and prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Fiengo was Found Dead inside a Parked Car in November

On November 11, 2022, a Sanford police officer discovered Fiengo's body inside a parked car near Coastline Park, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned that Fiengo, who was about three months pregnant, had been in repeated arguments with Faison over her decision to continue the pregnancy. Those disputes, according to prosecutors, culminated in her murder.

Faison had "erupted" in anger when Fiengo sent him a photo of two positive pregnancy tests. The defendant accused her of lying before sending her a text that said "Abortion!!!," prosecutors said. The dad-to-be "felt pressured" because he was living with another woman who suspected him of cheating.

'On My Brother's Grave, I'm Gonna Crop Her Out,' Faison Texted a Friend Before Luring Fiengo to the Park and Shooting Her Dead

Faison later texted a buddy: "On my brothers grave, I'm gonna crop her out." The text messages proved Faison's intent, prosecutor Domenick Leo said in closing arguments on Monday.

During the course of the 10-month investigation, detectives learned that Fiengo went to the park the night of her death to meet Faison. After Faison lured her there, he shot her dead.