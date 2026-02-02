Man Chased Ex-Wife into Her Oswego Home, Fatally Stabbed Her as Husband Watched in Horror on Security Cameras

A man fatally stabbed his ex-wife after chasing her into her home as her horrified husband watched the killing on security cameras, according to authorities.

Ryan D. Dodd, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary and aggravated stalking in the death of 41-year-old Ashley Stewart in Oswego, which is about 40 miles west of Chicago.

On Tuesday, shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to a home in the 400 block of Valentine Way over reports of a home invasion in progress. Stewart's husband dialled 911 after she saw a man chasing his wife into the garage on the home's surveillance cameras.

Officers rushed to the scene but found Stewart deceased, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Following an autopsy, the Kendall County Coroner's Office said that Stewart had sustained multiple "sharp-force injuries."

The husband identified the suspect to be Dodd, Stewart's ex-husband. Dodd was arrested about 30 minutes after the slaying when a cop spotted his vehicle and took him into custody.

The investigation revealed that Dodd allegedly followed Stewart into her home and attacked her. Cops released surveillance images that appeared to show Dodd hiding behind some bushes.

Prosecutors filed formal charges on Thursday. He's being held without bond at the Kendall County Jail. His next court date is set for March 9.

Stewart leaves behind six children, including a 2-year-old son. "She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and her loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of those who loved her," read Stewart's GoFundMe description.