Man Charged with Murder After Woman Suspiciously Found Dead Under Tree at Virginia State Park

A man has been arrested days after a woman was found dead under a tree at High Bridge State Park on August 23.

Virginia State Police said 28-year-old Demetrius M. Brown has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samantha Okinyi, of Prospect. Brown was taken into custody without incident on August 29.

Okinyi was found dead by two bicyclists in the Prospect area of the state park at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office responded to the scene, along with members of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, law enforcement rangers, and the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office, to investigate what they deemed a 'suspicious death.'

Crime Insider sources say her body was found under a tree that was freshly cut. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police did not release any potential motive or relationship between Brown and Okinyi. Brown is awaiting court proceedings in Lynchburg.