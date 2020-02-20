A 48-year-old man was charged for the murder of his grandmother, authorities said on Wednesday. Investigation revealed the woman was beaten to death before she was beheaded. Kenny McBride from Temperance, Southeastern Michigan, was charged with the murder of 79-year-old Cecelia Gibson and mutilation of a corpse. Judge William Paul Nichols denied bond to McBride, and he was transferred to the Monroe County Jail.

Gibson's body was found in the living room of the house she shared with McBride on Monday by the Monroe County police. Her head was found later in the backyard of the house. An autopsy report revealed she died of blunt force trauma, reported Monroe News.

Dismembered body of couple found in Winston-Salem

The incident took place days after a man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a couple to death and dismembering their body in Winston-Salem three years ago. Tyrone Gladden was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of dismembering human remain, concealing an unnatural death on Monday. He was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gladden was accused of killing Devette Carnetta Campbell, 40, and 35-year-old Gary Michael Craig Jr after their dismembered bodies were found behind the Willow Creek Apartments complex on Stage Coach Road on July 17, 2017.

Police found human body parts, including a torso, hands, limbs of two bodies wrapped in carpet in the woods behind the apartment. The forensic report identified them as Campbell and Craig, who had been stabbed to death. Campbell was stabbed in the neck and chest while Craig was stabbed 18 times in the chest and neck, according to the autopsy report.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said Gladden told at least two people that he killed Campbell and Craig because he felt disrespected because of the way the bills were split-up at the apartment. He had recently lost a job.