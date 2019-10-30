A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged with 43 counts for taking upskirt videos of women on October 30 in Singapore. Marcus Phua Xie Yi, who had previously been charged with many counts for insulting a woman's modesty by taking upskirt videos will appear in court again on November 20 as district judge Adam Nakhoda gave the accused three weeks time after his defence lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law requested an adjournment.

The defence lawyer stated in the court that Yi had received word from a private psychiatrist which is why the judge gave three weeks to submit the report of the private psychiatrist.

The criminal offences that Yi has committed were mostly at train stations like the Clementi, Dover and Raffles Place and also some educational institutions.

As reported by Channelnewsasia.com, the educational institutions include the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the University of Social Sciences (SUSS). Five of the offences took place at the bridge which is on the opposite side of SUSS whereas seven other offences happened in SIM and one at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

The offences occurred between May 2018 and October 2018. In Singapore, the penalties for insulting a woman's modesty and exploiting her privacy are one year jail and fine.

In recent times, these type of criminal offences has been on the rise in the island country. Groups on messaging app Telegram had been spreading videos and images of woman including pornographic content in Singapore. The people who were involved in the crime were charged by the court. Investigation is going on and the police have warned the people of the country to not get involved in activities like these in future.