Man Accused of Staging Wife's Murder as Accidental Drowning While Kayaking in Brisbane

A man has been charged with the death of his wife - which was initially considered to be an accidental drowning – and allegedly fraudulently trying to collect her insurance payout.

Graeme Davidson, 55, and Jacqueline Davidson, 54, were kayaking on Lake Samsonvale near Forgan Cove, north of Brisbane, on November 27, 2020 when she reportedly fell into the water and drowned. Bystanders performed CPR but were unable to revive her. She died at the scene.

Coroner Raised Suspicions Over Jacqueline's Death

Jacqueline's death was initially believed to be an accidental drowning. However, the coroner raised suspicions during a further investigation into her death, leading detectives to suspect foul play.

Moreton District Detective Acting Inspector Steve Windsor said a homicide investigation was launched "18 months to two years" after the incident.

The investigation was launched under Operation Victor Harlow, and detectives gathered expert statements, including information from witnesses and about the conditions of the lake at the time of Jacqueline's death.

Graeme was Arrested as He Returned from Thailand to Australia for 'Family Reasons'

Graeme was arrested yesterday during a visit to Brisbane from his current address in Thailand. Police allege he was involved in his wife's drowning death. He has been charged with one count each of murder (domestic violence), fraud and attempted fraud.

Acting Inspector Windsor said police would allege Graeme made a fraudulent life insurance claim and attempted to make a second claim. The combined life insurance was in excess of $1 million, he said.

Windsor added it was a complex and lengthy investigation. "Incidents are not always what they initially seem, so I thank the detectives for their diligent work in this lengthy and arduous investigation," he said.

He said Graeme had been in Thailand for "some years" when the homicide investigation started, and police considered extradition but it was decided against. The 55-year-old had returned to Queensland for family reasons when he was arrested, said Windsor.