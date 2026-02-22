Mamdani Slammed for Requiring Five Forms of ID to Shovel Snow While His Socialist Party Says No Voter ID Is Needed at Polls

New York City's lefty mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes voter ID requirements at the polls but city rules reportedly demand as many as five different forms of identification just to be authorized to shovel snow.

The New York City Sanitation Department clearly mentions on its website that anyone looking to register as an emergency snow shoveler must submit two small photos measuring between 1 and 1.5 square inches, two original forms of identification along with copies, and a Social Security card. Over the weekend, Mamdani urged residents to sign up for the emergency snow shoveling program, encouraging them to head to their nearest sanitation garage prepared with all the required documents.

Slammed for His Rules

"For those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage... with your paperwork which is accessible online," Hizzoner said at a presser Saturday.

Emergency snow shovelers are paid $19.14 per hour, with overtime kicking in at $28.71 an hour once they pass 40 hours in a single week, according to the New York City Sanitation Department's website.

The mayor is affiliated with the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that strongly opposes voter ID requirements. The organization has been particularly vocal against the SAVE Act, arguing that the measure is discriminatory.

"Our candidates for office stand firm against racist voter ID laws and secret poll taxes like the 'SAVE America Act,'" the DSA's website stated.

Mocked for His Stance

Social media users were quick to pounce, mocking Mamdani over what they described as a glaring double standard. "This is Jim SNOW 2.0," Fox News host Jimmy Failla quipped on X.

"Mamdani's snow shovellers must be 'Eligible to work in the United States,'" an X user wrote above a gif of Greta Thunberg mouthing "how dare you."

"No joke. To register to shovel snow in Mamdani's NYC....for the impending snowstorm, you need two types of identification. Can't make this up," another X user, Casey Cook, wrote.

New York City could be buried under as much as 24 inches of snow as a powerful blizzard barrels toward the East Coast on Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters warn that wind gusts may reach up to 60 miles per hour, while snowfall rates could climb to one to three inches per hour at the height of the storm.