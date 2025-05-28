Malta Priest Jailed Over Sexual Relationship with Sacristan's 15-Year-Old Niece Who Reported Him When He Tried to End Relationship

A parish priest who defiled a 15-year-old girl who happened to be the sacristan's niece will serve 20 months of jail time, a court of appeal has ruled.

The court reduced the original 42-month prison term that the priest was sentenced to when he was found guilty of the crime. The names of the priest and the victim have been withheld along with the details of the location where the events took place.

The priest was originally sentenced in March of this year, with the court also permanently banning him from working with minors and listing his name on a register of sex offenders. The priest appealed the decision and that appeal was heard and reviewed by Judge Neville Camilleri.

Priest and the Victim Had a Sexual Relationship for 4 Years, She Reported Him When He Tried to End the Relationship

As reported by the Times of Malta, the events date back to June 2017, when the girl, 15 at the time, would visit the priest due to family separation issues. She happened to be the niece of the parish's sacristan.

A court heard that the two began a relationship when the minor kissed the priest on the lips, and he reciprocated. The two went on to have a sexual relationship that lasted for around four years until 2020, when the girl reported him.

The court heard that the priest tried to end the relationship, but the minor began to threaten him when he raised that prospect. She then ended up reporting him to the police.

Priest Admitted to Engagining in Sexual Acts with the Minor

The priest admitted that he and the girl had engaged in sexual activities, though not intercourse, on her birthday at her house.

In his sentence, Camilleri noted how the relationship was consensual and the priest tried to end the relationship, yet he could not ignore the fact that the priest betrayed society's faith in the priesthood and the Catholic church. Camilleri found him guilty of defiling the girl, and his punishment was reduced to a 20-month prison sentence.

Archdiocese Releases Statement

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Malta noted with "profound sadness and regret" that the priest was found guilty on appeal of breaching sexual boundaries with a 15-year-old girl.

"The Archdiocese apologises unreservedly to the victim for the actions of one of its clergymen, and wishes to make clear that it had already referred this case to the Holy See," the statement read.

The Archdiocese thanked the Safeguarding Commission for its handling of the case, which served to highlight the crucial importance of safeguarding structures that empower individuals to speak up when they feel unsafe.

"The Commission supported the victim in coming forward and reporting the abuse to the Police and this case is a clear reminder that safeguarding mechanisms can be effective. The Church's Safeguarding Commission encourages anyone who feels unsafe or who witnesses inappropriate behaviour, especially within environments where there is an imbalance of power, to speak up."

The statement ended by noting how support will be provided to the victim, and the Archdiocese will also be offering counselling and emotional support services to the priest.