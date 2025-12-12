Malaysian Pickleball Player Dies After Jumping Over Safety Railing on Rooftop Court to Retrieve Ball

A pickleball player fell to his death in Malaysia after he climbed over a safety rail to retrieve a ball at a sports centre.

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, shows the 32-year-old player leaping over the safety rail at a Kuala Lumpur pickleball facility on Dec. 2.

The clip then shows him jumping onto mesh netting that covered an open gap. However, the netting tore with the player's weight and he fell from the rooftop court, which was three stories high.

Other players rushed to the railing before heading to the first floor. When they reached him, they learned he had died.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

"The deceased was playing pickleball on the third floor and he had climbed over the court's fence to retrieve a ball and fell to the lower floor," Wangsa Maju district police chief Mohamad Lazim Ismail said in a statement obtained by Newsflare. "The case has been classified as sudden death."

Officials at the Playa Racquet Club, where the incident occurred, expressed their condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life," the officials said. "At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy of the family and loved ones affected.

"We kindly urge the public to refrain from speculation while the appropriate authorities carry out their investigation," club officials said.