Malaysian Man Mauled to Death by Tiger While Relieving Himself in the Outdoors

A decision to relieve himself outdoors cost a man dearly when he was mauled to death by a tiger in Gerik, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

As reported by local news outlet Malay Mail, local police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the victim, a 54-year-old heavy machinery operator, was dragged by the tiger into the bushes nearby a temporary house, where he lived in Bagan Balak.

"The incident is believed to have occurred between 5am and 6am and was witnessed by the deceased's wife, who is of Thai nationality and working as a cook," Aris said. "The wife heard the sound of a tiger roaring which prompted her to open the door of the temporary house where they were currently staying.

"Upon opening the door, she saw her husband being dragged by the tiger into the bushes," he added. Aris said the Gerik District Control Centre received the information about the incident around 8.25am.

"Following the report, the Bersia police station chief together with three police personnel and a team from the Gerik District Police Headquarters' criminal investigation department were mobilised to the area around 10.30am," Aris said in his statement.

"They were helped by a group of 10 Forestry Department's officers in the search and rescue operation. The victim was found around 12pm about 100 metres from where the temporary house is located," he explained.

Aris said the victim was already dead with fatal injuries on neck and left leg when the search and rescue team spotted him. He said that the deceased was sent to Gerik Hospital's forensic unit for post-mortem purposes at 1.30pm. The case has been classified as a sudden death.

Officials said a team has been assigned to maintain a stakeout and monitor the situation at the scene, and that they would also set up a special trap to capture the tiger.