Malaysia confirmed 17 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 6,872, as reported by the health authorities on Saturday. The authorities also confirmed one new death taking the total death count to 113.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir in the world in recent times claiming the lives of over 300,000 people globally and infecting more than 4.5 million worldwide. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and United Kingdom. The US also has the highest death rate numbers.

The novel virus outbreak that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries. Scientists around the world are currently researching to find the vaccine for the virus as the major countries grapple to fight against the virus.

