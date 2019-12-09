Even as Britain's Labour Party is looking down the barrel ahead of the December 12 general elections, Israeli newspapers have dropped a bombshell on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Outlets such as Jerusalem Post and the Jewish Post have reported that one of the most influential Facebook support groups for Corbyn and the Labour has been run by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The Facebook page '', which has 72,000 members, was operated from the Gaza strip since 2017, the Jerusalem Post reported. The page was managed by Walid Abu Rouk, a resident of Khan Yunis in the Gaza strip, for the last two years, the report said, citing Tazpit Press Service (TPS).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ahead in opinion polls even as the campaign for Thursday's polling nears the feverish final round. According to four opinion polls published on Saturday, Johnson's Conservative Party has between 8 and 15 points lead over the main opposition Labour Party, Reuters reported.

The Labour party had added Rouk as a page manager in June 2017, saying he was "our man in Gaza," the report said, adding that Rouk is clearly associated with the propaganda efforts of Hamas. "Abu Rouk serves Hamas' information campaign and is guided by it, an unnamed source in Gaza told TPS.

The source told the agency that Rouk, who also writes for a bouquet of mainstream media outlets, is a key person in Hamas' English language propaganda wing. The publications that he writes for include Al Jazeera, PALESTINE 24 and Middle East Eye. He is operating under the under guidance from Hamas officials, the report says. Rouk also writes for Memo Monitor, which the report dubs as a media outlet that supports Muslim Brotherhood.

We have received with great respect and appreciation the solidarity message sent by the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the participants in the mass rally ... We also salute Mr Jeremy Corbyn for his principled position in rejecting the so-called Trump plan for the Middle East

Earlier in May this year, militant group Hamas saluted Jeremy Corbyn and thanked him for his support of the Palestinians. "We have received with great respect and appreciation the solidarity message sent by the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the participants in the mass rally ... We also salute Mr Jeremy Corbyn for his principled position in rejecting the so-called Trump plan for the Middle East," the Hamas statement said, according to the Independent.