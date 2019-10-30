The British parliament approved on Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to hold early elections in December to break the Brexit stalemate. Johnson pitched for early ballot as the UK parliament could not arrive at a consensus on the terms of leaving the European Union even after the EU body pushed the deadline three times.

The elections, to be held on December 12, will be the first UK elections in December in nearly a century. Johnson's bill seeking December 12 election was approved 438 to 20 in the House of Commons. It next goes to the House of Lords, Parliament's upper house, for further debate on Wednesday. "It's time to unite the country and get Brexit done," Johnson said, according to Reuters.

The previous election had not given a clear majority to any political party, a factor that led to the constant inability of the governments led by Theresa May and Boris Johnson to push through a decisive plan for the divorce from Europe.

According to CNBC, the latest polls suggest that Johnson's conservative government is well placed to improve its parliamentary strength if elections take place in December. However, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also exuded hope. "I can't wait to get out there on the streets. In every town and village in this country, Labour will be there, giving a message of real hope where this government offers nothing," he said.