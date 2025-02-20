Mahomes, Kelce Among Victims! Migrant Gang's $2M Burglary Spree Shocks NFL, Seven Men Charged

Federal authorities have charged seven men in connection with a series of burglaries that targeted high-profile athletes across the United States. The victims include Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the charges on Tuesday.

The seven suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The criminal complaint was initially filed on January 30 but was only made public this week. The accused include Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22; Bastian Orellano Morales, 23; and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38. Four additional suspects have also been named: Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20; Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24; and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27.

Authorities believe the seven men were part of a South American burglary ring. All suspects are from Chile. If convicted, they could each face up to 10 years in federal prison. It is unclear if any of the defendants have legal representation. The federal public defender's office in Tampa, where the case was filed, has not responded to requests for comment.

The investigation links the suspects to a nationwide crime spree. Officials say they stole approximately $2 million worth of goods. Court documents indicate that the suspects burglarized the Kansas City-area homes of two Chiefs players on October 5 and October 7. The victims were not named, but the timeline matches the break-ins at the residences of Mahomes and Kelce.

Another burglary on November 2 targeted a Milwaukee Bucks player's home while he was playing a game. Authorities say thieves stole watches, chains, jewelry, designer bags, and a safe containing valuables. The total loss was nearly $1.5 million. While officials did not name the victim, reports suggest the crime aligns with a burglary at the home of Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr.

The complaint alleges that four of the suspects—Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Freraut, and an unidentified fourth person—posed for a photo with some of the stolen goods. Prosecutors claim the group celebrated their crimes.

On December 9, another break-in occurred in the Cincinnati area. Investigators say burglars stole an estimated $300,000 worth of goods from the home of a Cincinnati Bengals player. The details align with a burglary at the residence of quarterback Joe Burrow, who was playing in Arlington, Texas, that night as his team faced the Dallas Cowboys.

The pattern of targeting professional athletes continued in other states. A Memphis Grizzlies player's home was burglarized on December 20 while he played a game. Another break-in on October 21 victimized a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. In that case, suspects reportedly smashed a window to enter the home, stealing jewelry, Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton suitcase, and a firearm. The stolen items were worth more than $167,000. Authorities have not named the affected players from the Grizzlies or Buccaneers.

Prosecutors believe the burglars specifically targeted athletes while they were away for games. "In all connected cases, the victims were away or playing professional games at the time of the burglaries," the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been investigating these types of crimes for months. Since late last year, the FBI and major sports leagues, including the NFL and NBA, have warned players about burglars preying on their homes. Investigators have also noted similar crimes targeting celebrities and wealthy individuals in major cities from coast to coast.

Officials suspect the burglaries are linked to organized South American criminal groups. Authorities in San Diego and New York have previously prosecuted individuals accused of similar crimes. Last year, San Diego County officials convicted suspects from Chile and Italy who had burglarized a luxury home in Southern California. Authorities referred to the suspects as "burglary tourists."

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has been vocal about the issue. He has criticized the U.S. Visa Waiver program, which allows travelers from 42 nations, including Chile, to enter the U.S. for 90 days without background checks. Spitzer claims criminal groups have exploited the system for repeat entry. "For 18 months, I've been warning about a loophole in the ESTA Visa Waiver program," he said. "These criminals aren't coming to the U.S. for Disneyland."

Federal authorities continue to investigate whether this group is responsible for additional burglaries. Law enforcement sources revealed that on Valentine's Day, the Los Angeles home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was burglarized. However, officials have not yet linked that case to the recent arrests.

This case highlights growing concerns about international burglary rings targeting U.S. athletes and celebrities. As investigations continue, authorities urge high-profile individuals to increase home security and remain vigilant.