Magnus Carlsen Disqualified from 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship After Refusing to Change Jeans, Sparking Controversy

Magnus Carlsen, the world-renowned chess champion from Norway, was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 in New York after breaching the event's dress code. FIDE, the governing body of international chess, stated that Carlsen wore jeans, which are strictly prohibited in the tournament.

The controversy unfolded when Carlsen was fined $200 for the violation and was asked to change into formal attire. However, Carlsen refused to comply, explaining that he was willing to follow the dress code from the next day but not immediately. As a result, Carlsen was not paired for Round 9. FIDE Chief Arbiter Alex Holowzsak decided to disqualify the champion, citing the need to apply the rules equally to all participants, regardless of their stature.

In a statement, FIDE emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism and fairness, stating that the dress code is an integral part of the tournament. "FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined to change his attire, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine," the organization explained.

FIDE also cited an example of another player, Ian Nepomniachtchi, who had been fined for wearing sports shoes instead of formal footwear. Nepomniachtchi complied by changing into approved attire and continued in the tournament.

"The dress code regulations, which have been in place for years, are well-known and communicated to participants ahead of the event. FIDE ensures players' accommodations are conveniently located near the playing venue to make adherence easier," the statement continued.

Carlsen, however, expressed frustration with the decision and criticized the dress code. "I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don't want anything to do with them," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. He admitted that the decision had become a matter of principle for him.

During a conversation with a YouTube channel, Carlsen shared his side of the story. "Yesterday was a difficult day. I lost a game, could have lost more. I wasn't playing well and felt a bit out of control," he explained. He described how he had changed his shoes and jacket before the round but did not realize his jeans violated the dress code. Carlsen said he was initially fined and warned that he would not be paired unless he changed his attire immediately. When asked if he planned to appeal the disqualification, Carlsen said, "No, I haven't appealed. Honestly, I'm too old at this point to care too much."

Despite the controversy, Carlsen indicated he would likely leave the tournament and head to a more pleasant destination. He concluded, "If this is what they want to do, I guess it goes both ways, right? Nobody wants to back down, and this is where we are."