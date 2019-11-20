An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Argentina on Tuesday at 23.20 GMT. No casualties were immediately reported, the authorities said, reported the Associated Press.

The U.S Geological Survey said that the earthquake's epicenter was 63 kilometers southwest of the city of San Luis and had a depth of 10 kilometers. According to the National Institute of Seismic Prevention (Inpres), the tremors were felt in the region of San Luis, San Juan and in some regions of Cordoba. Reports from cities like Buenos Aires and Rosario said the impact of the tremor was felt in those places.

The intensity of the earthquake was reported at V (moderate) according to the Modified Mercalli scale in La Paz a town in Mendoza and San Luis. The City of Mendoza was reported at IV (half) on the scale.

