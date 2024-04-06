Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits New York City, New Jersey; Videos Show Buildings Shaking as Tremors Felt as Far as Philadelphia, Connecticut [VIDEOS]

An earthquake struck the New York area on Friday morning, causing buildings to shake and residents to flee into the streets in fear as it affected parts of New York City, Connecticut, and New Jersey. This marks the first significant earthquake to hit the city since 2011.

The US Geological Survey said a preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, 50 miles west of New York City, around 10:23 a.m. Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update shortly before noon, saying that her office is in contact with all relevant agencies to monitor any damage and concerns regarding structural integrity. She also mentioned that the White House has offered help.

New Jersey Shakes

"This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century," Hochul said. The Fire Department of New York reported no initial signs of damage, and there have been no reported injuries thus far.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued ground stops at John F. Kennedy and Newark International airports.

"I was doing my morning reporting, and this safe in my office, that's a ton, starts shaking. The whole room is shaking," said Monique Horton, who works at the Balmain store on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. "I was just freaked out. Scary, really scary. I'm a New Yorker, my whole life, 36 years, never seen anything like it."

At the United Nations in Midtown Manhattan, a Security Council address regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict was disrupted when cameras began shaking.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised airlines to expect flight delays in and out of New York City due to the earthquake. Some flights destined for New York had already diverted to alternative airports, as reported by FlightAware.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also announced the temporary closure of the busy Holland Tunnel for inspection.

Tremors were felt as far north as New Paltz, New York, and as far south as Delaware.

According to figures from the US Geological Survey, the earthquake may have been experienced by an astonishing 42 million people.

Kelly Shone, a mother of two who works night shifts in Newark, Delaware, said she felt a "slight rumbling" while in bed on Friday morning.

"I thought it was my husband walking heavily downstairs at first," Shone told The New York Post.

No Damages but Panic Situation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said: "All of us have felt in some way or another the earthquake that hit our city around 10.23am, we felt the impact of this 4.7 magnitude earthquake.

"This is a developing situation, we are always concerned about aftershocks after an earthquake.

"First responders are working to make sure the city is safe. Earthquakes don't happen everyday in New York so this can be extremely traumatic."

Social media users have been sharing posts about the earthquake, which was also felt in areas including New Jersey, Virginia, and Philadelphia.

A video from New Jersey shows a dog sitting up suddenly, moments before the room shakes violently, causing belongings to fall over.

In midtown Manhattan, the typical traffic noise grew louder as motorists honked their horns on momentarily trembling streets.

Some Brooklyn residents reported hearing a booming sound and feeling their buildings shake. In an apartment building in Manhattan's East Village, a resident originally from earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbors.

Meanwhile, the X account for the Empire State building posted: "I am fine."

Experts had previously cautioned that New York City was overdue for an earthquake.