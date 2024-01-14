Maestra Strings Of Truth Ending, Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Maestra: Strings Of Truth ending will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (January 12) at 9:20 pm KST. It is based on a French series titled Philharmonia. The finale will continue to follow legendary conductor Cha Se Eum. It will uncover some truth about an orchestra while hiding a few secrets about the brilliant conductor. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitle on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The musical mystery thriller drama features Lee Young Ae, Lee Moo Saeng, Kim Young Jae, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as the lead cast. It focuses on the challenges faced by one of the few female conductors across the globe. She carefully hides her secrets while uncovering the truths about her orchestra. A teaser video features the hidden battle of Cha Se Eum as she vows to make her orchestra famous worldwide within a year.

Here is everything about Maestra: Strings Of Truth episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The musical thriller drama will air its last episode on tvN on Sunday (January 12) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from countries around the world can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Maestra: Strings Of Truth Episode 12:

Spoilers

The drama focussed on the various challenges faced by Cha Se Eum after she started working with an orchestra. She struggles to hold back her tears while her enemies chase her and try to destroy her. A career-threatening secret will keep her struggling, both personally and professionally. Will there be anyone to help her out? The viewers will find out as the drama airs its last episode on TV. Ahead of the finale, the cast members shared their thoughts about the mini-series.

"I started preparing for this drama in November of last year, and I was so happy during filming. The thought that the drama is ending makes me very sad. I would like to bow my head in gratitude to conductor Sol Chin and the musicians who worked hard to create a great musical drama, along with our director, our writer, and the entire cast and crew. Additionally, I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who gave their love to Maestra: Strings of Truth," Lee Young Ae shared.

The supporting cast includes Jung Dong Hwan, Ye Soo Jung, Kim Young Ah, Kang Ji Eun, Choi Yun So, Kim Hyun Jun, Park Ho San, Yang Jun Mo, Jin Ho Eun, Lee Jung Yeol, Lee Si Won, Kim Min Kyu, and Jin So Yeon.

"Thank you so much to everyone who watched our Maestra: Strings of Truth. I'd also like to thank the director, our writer, and the crew that worked so hard. I hope to greet you again with a new side of myself shortly. Until then, please always be healthy and happy," Lee Moo Saeng said.