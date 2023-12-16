Maestra Strings Of Truth Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Maestra: Strings Of Truth episode 3 will air on tvN on Saturday (December 16) at 9:20 pm KST. It is based on a French series titled Philharmonia. The second episode will continue to follow legendary conductor Cha Se Eum. It will uncover some truth about an orchestra while hiding a few secrets about the brilliant conductor. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

International K-drama fans, like people from countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The musical mystery thriller drama features Lee Young Ae, Lee Moo Saeng, Kim Young Jae, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as the lead cast. It focuses on the challenges faced by one of the few female conductors across the globe. She carefully hides her secrets while uncovering the truths about her orchestra. A teaser video features the hidden battle of Cha Se Eum as she vows to make her orchestra famous worldwide within a year.

Here is everything about Maestra: Strings Of Truth episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The musical thriller drama will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (December 16) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Maestra: Strings Of Truth Episode 3:

US - 7:20 am

Canada - 7:20 am

Australia - 10:50 pm

New Zealand - 1:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 6:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 1:20 pm

France - 1:20 pm

Spain - 1:20 pm

UK - 12:20 pm

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Spoilers

A teaser clip focussed on the various challenges faced by Cha Se Eum after she started working with an orchestra. She struggles to hold back her tears while her enemies chase her and try to destroy her. A career-threatening secret will keep her struggling, both personally and professionally. Will there be anyone to help her out? The viewers will find out as the drama airs its second episode on TV.

The supporting cast includes Jung Dong Hwan, Ye Soo Jung, Kim Young Ah, Kang Ji Eun, Choi Yun So, Kim Hyun Jun, Park Ho San, Yang Jun Mo, Jin Ho Eun, Lee Jung Yeol, Lee Si Won, Kim Min Kyu, and Jin So Yeon.