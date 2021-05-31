Madonna's Son David Banda Confidently Models in Mae Couture Dress on Instagram [Video]

Madonna's son David Banda is making headlines for rocking a white, silk Mae Couture dress and walking around the house Sunday on Instagram. The American pop singer shared the video captioning it, "Confidence is everything."

Banda, 15, showed his confidence as he slipped into the ankle-length dress with hand-painted black letters all over, pairing up with sunglasses and white shoes to feature in the video clip that has been doing the rounds on social media.

"I low-key like wearing — like, it's so freeing, you know what I mean?" Banda says in the video while stretching his legs under the skirt and grabbing grapes from a bowl. Many of Madonna's fans and friends praised Banda's confidence.

Some took to the video's comment section to share their views and leave heart emojis, while the singer's longtime pal Debi Mazar compared Banda to Naomi Campbell and said: "Omg I Love him. Look out @naomi." One of her fans also confused him with "MONTERO" singer Lil Nax X, "I thought this was Lil Nas x," wrote the fan.

Who is David Banda's Biological Father?

Yohane Banda is the biological father of Madonna's adopted son David Banda, who is currently 15-years-old.

How Many Kids does Madonna Have?

Madonna has made a mark being a single mother. She hasn't just raised a child. She's a mother to six children. Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie are the two biological kids, and the rest Mercy James, twins Estere and Stella Mwale and David Banda have been adopted.

The pop singer has previously opened up about the bond she shares with her adoptive son Banda. "What he has more than anything is - focus and determination," the "American Life" singer said during an interview with British Vogue in 2019.

"I'm pretty sure he got it from me," Madonna said about her son Banda, whom she adopted from Malawi in October 2006. She further said that Banda's the one she has most in common with among all her children. "I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens – it's still early days for everyone," the Madame X artist said.

Watch David Banda Modelling in This Video

David Banda Visits Home and Receives "Ngoni" name

Madonna took David Banda to visit his home village and his father Yohane. He was then given his traditional Ngoni name, Sezangakhona.