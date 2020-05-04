Two days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus antibodies, pop queen Madonna broke social distancing norms by attending a birthday party hosted by photographer Steven Klein. The private party, which was attended by close friends of the photographer, was also live-streamed on the video conferencing platform Zoom.

Social distancing norms flouted at the party

The 61-year-old singer, who has been a close friend of the photographer who turned 55, brought a COVID-19 themed birthday cake. Reportedly there were eight people at the private party. The Sun reported that the attendees not only flouted the six-feet social distancing norm, they also ditched any form of protective gear, including masks and gloves.

A video shared with the publication showed the singer hugging and speaking with the birthday boy as they looked towards the Zoom camera.

In an Instagram post, Michele Ruiz shared the screenshot of the live-stream, with a caption: "M made an appearance at Steven Klein's Virtual Birthday Party - such a blast!!! M called his Bday cake a Covid Cake. She's too f**king cute!!! We are living in some crazy tiMes! But trying to make the most of it, and still have soMe fun!!!"

Madonna tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

In an Instagram post, the Material Girl singer had revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies. "I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. Tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in a car and roll down the window, and I'm going to go breathe in the COVID-19 air. I hope the sun is shining," she revealed in the post.

Even though the singer refrained from revealing whether she tested positive for the coronavirus or not, a source close to Madonna told Page Six, that her recent post was not to be taken literally. "It was clearly performance art. Look at the set, the lighting, the poetry she cites. It is not meant to be literal," said the source.

In March, the singer had called coronavirus or COVID-19, the global pandemic that has killed thousands and infected thousands of others, "the great equaliser" who does not discriminate.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell."

"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," she said in the Instagram post.