An investigation by a Canadian newspaper has found China used diplomatic channels, state-owned businesses, and Chinese diaspora community associations to stockpile massive amounts of protective gear and medical supplies from Canada, as early as in January before the deadly coronavirus or the Wuhan virus was declared a pandemic.

According to the report published in Canada's Global News, the entire operation to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from various countries at the cheaper rate was overseen by the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a department in charge of managing potential opposition groups in China and important foreign missions.

UFWD used diplomatic channels, state-owned businesses, and the Chinese diaspora community that are loyal to Chinese President Xi Jinping to stockpile medical supplies and PPEs from several countries.

The report found that even as on one hand Canada as part of its humanitarian efforts was shipping over 14,500 kilograms of protective clothing, face masks, goggles, and gloves to China, at the same time the Chinese community organizations and business groups in Canada bought and shipped at least 90,700 kg of medical supplies to China under the directions of UFWD.

The United Front networks oversaw the clandestine stockpiling operation out of Chinese consulates in cities from Vancouver to Toronto to New York to Melbourne to Tokyo, the report revealed.

Jorge Guajardo, Mexico's former ambassador to Beijing, and Canadian lawmaker Erin O'Toole both have corroborated the Global News report.

Guajardo revealed that even before the outbreak of the pandemic, the instructions from the Communist Party to millions of "overseas Chinese" was to bulk-buy N95 masks in order to ship "back batches of scarce supplies for the motherland."

According to a report published in March, it was found that the Chinese students in the US shipped 3.4 million personal protective equipment to Wuhan between January and February. The Chinese associations in United States even raised millions in funds to send hospital gowns, face shields, and respiratory N95 face masks as China was running out of PPEs.

Canadian lawmaker Erin O'Toole revealed that China was hoarding face masks and PPEs since January 14, back when Beijing claimed there were no cases of human-to-human transmission.

What is even more shocking is that now O'Toole put the blame on the Canadian government as it did not respond to China's acquisition campaign despite the military and intelligence services being fully aware of the Communist Party's secret stockpiling operation.