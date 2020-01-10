Even as Queen Elizabeth II is trying her best to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the family fold, London-based Madame Tussauds Wax Museum has booted out the royal couple from their space of Royal Family. While the entire country is raging with the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back' as senior royal, the Museum went a step ahead to express its opinion.

Museum respects the couple's wishes

On its Twitter account, the Museum posted the picture of the new set up for Royal Family which included, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton. They captioned the photo: "We've got to respect their wishes. #megxit." Under the previous arrangement, Harry and Meghan were placed next to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the museum. The couple were two of the Museum's most popular figures.

Museum's general manager, Steve Davies, said, "Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," he stated. "From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."

The museum had unveiled the waxworks of the couple in May 2018, before they tied the knot in Windsor, England. However, the museum did not reveal where they would be placing the wax statue.

Meghan flies back to Canada

Meanwhile, leaving Prince Harry to deal with the unfolding royal mess, Markle took a flight back to Canada to be with their eight-month-old son Archie. A source revealed to the Mail, that it was a planned move as Meghan. Had already planned to stay in Britain for few days only. The couple had come back three days ago, sans their son, after their six-week royal break.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."