Hours after President Donald Trump suggested during COVID 19 briefing at The White House that injecting people's lung with disinfectants could treat the novel Coronavirus, the owners of Lysol and Dettol issued a warning asking users not to inject disinfectant under "no circumstance."

Reckitt Benckiser, which owns Lysol and Dettol issued a public statement users "under no circumstance" to inject or ingest its products.

Reckitt Benckiser, which also owns the brands Vanish and Cillit Bang, said its products should not be administered "through injection, ingestion or any other route".

"Our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," the company said in a statement.

The company that consumers should access accurate and up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts. It also recommended users to visit Covid-19facts.com, so as avoid falling for any fake information.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and a global health policy expert told NBC News: "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous.".

"It's a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves."

Read the full transcript of Trump statement:

So I asked Bill a question that probably some of you are thinking of, if you're totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn't been checked, but you're going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you're going to test that too. It sounds interesting.