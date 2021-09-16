Lyft Driver Suspended for Kicking Passenger Out After He Asked Her to Roll Up the Windows, Slow Down [VIDEO]

A Lyft driver has been suspended after kicking out a passenger and leaving him on the side of the freeway on his way back from the airport in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Aaron Swetland said he was returning home from The Nashville International Airport and other than certain oddities like incense burning in his Lyft driver's car, his ride started off normal.

However, Swetland told News Channel 5 that he pulled out his phone and started recording when the driver freaked out after he told the driver to close his rear window because of the pressure on his ears. He said the driver informed him that it was a COVID rule to keep the windows rolled down (Lyft website recommends drivers and passenger roll down windows when possible) so he told her to slow down a little.

"So then I ask her if she doesn't mind to just reduce her speed- maybe that would be more pleasant for me if we're going to have to keep the windows down," Swetland said.



'Get Out of the Car Now'

The video, shot from the backseat and shared by Swetland on TikTok, shows the black Ford driving on the freeway with all four windows and sunroof open, and â€” aptly enough â€” "Stuck in the Middle With You" blaring on the radio. "I'm just asking you to go the speed limit is all..." Swetland tells her.

"I'm saying I'm gonna go..." she says before turning back and realizing she's being filmed. The driver then makes a lunge for his phone and momentarily loses control of the vehicle, as the sound of screeching tires can be heard.

"Get out. Get out of the Goddamn car now," she orders as she swerves in to the shoulder and abruptly stops the car. She then storms out of the vehicle, barefoot and throws his suitcase on the side of the freeway.

"Thank you," Swetland says, to which the driver replies, "You're a b*tch. F*ck you and f*ck your momma too."

"You think I'm gonna deal with that? I got it all on camera too, everything!" she continues. "Me too," Swetland calmly replies as she slams the door and speeds away, leaving him standing on the side of the freeway. Watch the full video below:

Lyft Says the Driver Has Been Suspended, Under Investigation

After the video went viral, Lyft said that the driver's account had been suspended pending a complete investigation.

In statement, Lyft said: "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident shown in the video is concerning. We have reached out to the rider to offer our support and have suspended the driver's account pending a complete investigation."