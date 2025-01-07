Luigi Mangione Purchased 400 Copies of Indian Author Jash Dholani's Book and Visited Mumbai and Thai Gun Range During Asia Tour

Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was reportedly fixated on Indian author Jash Dholani's book Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books. His travel companions claim Mangione bought 400 copies of the book and even flew to Mumbai in an attempt to provide personal feedback to the author.

The book, available on Amazon, explores philosophical ideas from various thinkers. Describing it, Amazon states, "Hit Reverse curates insights from history's greatest books. It delves into Carl Jung's symbolism of mandalas, Napoleon Bonaparte's mindset, and Aldous Huxley's views on modern distractions." The book is praised for connecting readers with diverse ideas and influential figures.

Mangione's obsession with the book was one of several unusual behaviors leading up to the crime. According to German tourists Paul and Max, who traveled with him through Asia, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate visited an expensive gun range in Thailand during his trip. This visit occurred just months before the murder. Mangione skipped a beach outing to spend time at the range, they revealed in the documentary Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer.

The accused fled the U.S. in early 2024 on what he described as a "zen-out" trip across Asia. After leaving his shared living space in Hawaii, he traveled through Japan and Thailand. While hiking in Japan's serene Nara region, Mangione sent an audio message to a friend on April 27, stating, "I want some time to zen out."

However, his attempt at self-discovery soon took a darker turn. Mangione gradually cut off contact with family and friends during his travels. By the time he returned to New York City, his behavior had reportedly grown erratic.

On his return, Mangione allegedly shot Brian Thompson on a busy Midtown sidewalk. The tragic event shocked the nation, drawing attention to Mangione's puzzling actions and mental state. Authorities apprehended him at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania after an extensive manhunt.

The motives behind Mangione's alleged actions remain unclear, but his fascination with Hit Reverse and his solo travels paint a troubling picture. Investigators continue to delve into his past, piecing together the events that led to the tragic murder.