Luana Alonso: Paraguayan Swimmer Who Was Removed from Olympics Village for Creating 'Inappropriate Atmosphere' Launches OnlyFans Account

A glamorous swimmer has launched a racy OnlyFans account just two months after being thrown out of the Olympic Village for "creating an inappropriate atmosphere." Luana Alonso made headlines in Paris over the summer when she competed in the women's 100m butterfly, finishing 6th in her heat and 29th overall, failing to advance to the semifinals.

Shortly after her race, she announced her retirement from competitive swimming. On August 5, reports emerged that Luana had been asked to leave the Olympic Village for creating an "inappropriate atmosphere" within the team. Comments from the President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee suggested that her removal came after a visit to Disneyland Paris.

A New Career

Meanwhile, the Paraguayan digital newspaper Hoy reported that, during a livestream before the Games, Luana spoke about her hesitation about representing Paraguay and said she preferred representing the United States instead, the Daily Mail reported.

Later, she addressed her expulsion, confirming that she had left the Games but clarified that it was a decision she made voluntarily.

She said: "I made the decision to stop and I am happy that my last race will be at the Olympics.

"I am going to go to study in the United States, I am going to continue my career in Political Science and, why not, be Sports Minister one day.

"I will always have a fondness for swimming and I may attend a competition, but it is not what I want in life. What I want is to work for a company, I already have my life plan and hopefully it can happen."

Luana has since revealed that she launched an OnlyFans account, where she offers exclusive adult content, the Daily mail reported. In her bio, she says: "Your favourite ex-swimmer.

"Promise you won't regret this. We're gonna have a lot of fun together (in the messages)."

Fans Go Crazy

Accessing her racy content on OnlyFans costs users around $30 per month. So far, she has primarily posted photos of herself posing in swimwear.

One fan wrote: "I thought you were going to study in the US and then become an executive in a state entity that supports sports in Paraguay?"

"Everyone knew this was going to happen, hahaha," another fan wrote.

A third fan said: "You will regret this one day."

During the time of her expulsion from the Olympics, Luana claimed that soccer star Neymar had slid into her DMs. "Neymar 'liked' one of my posts and then sent me a message," Sshe said.

"I didn't see the message as it was left as a request. I replied to him two weeks later and he responded again."

Luana declined to share more details about Neymar's message, telling her followers, "That's all I can say about it."

Alonso frequently shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, from poolside photos to her adventures outside of swimming. In August, she posted pictures from her trip to Qatar, including a bikini shot on a jet-ski and one of her riding a camel.

She previously competed in collegiate swimming for Southern Methodist University and Virginia Tech.