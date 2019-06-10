The officials at Land Transport Authority (LTA) have conducted enforcement operations last weekend and seized a total of 14 personal mobility devices (PMDs). On Sunday, June 9 LTA stated that the officials had detected 23 offences related the PMDs.

As per LTA's Facebook post the enforcement operation was conducted in Tampines, Sengkang and Ang Mo Kio. Along with 70 LTA officers, Singapore police officers also provided their assistance to track down PMD riders who endangered the lives of other travellers.

In a Facebook post, LTA stated that two riders, using unicycle, were caught travelling at 16 km/h on a footpath while the speed limit is 10 km/h. It should be noted that the speed limit on shared path is 25 km/h.

The post also added that other offences detected by LTA include riding non-compliant PMDs, using PMDs on roads, failing to stop when required to do so and displaying a false identification mark on an e-scooter.

A few days ago LTA conducted another operation and seized 10 PMDs after officers noticed that the riders were flaunting LTA rules. It took place at Woodlands, Admiralty, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang and Marsiling in May.

As per the rules set under Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on roads and it is also important that these vehicles must meet specifications such as a maximum weight of 20 kg as well as a top speed limit 25 km/h.

Registration for e-scooter has started earlier this year and people should complete the registration process by June 2019, stated LTA. The owner of the PMDs should be above the age of 16.

It should be noted that those people who will make false declaration can face a fine up to $5,000 or one-year jail sentence or both.